The Tripura government formation process was conducted on Wednesday with the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister, Dr Manik Saha. This is the second consecutive term that Manik Saha is taking the oath as Tripura CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony conducted at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala. Along with Saha, Ratan Lal Nath, Pranjit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Sushanta Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Bikas Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das and Shukla Charan Noatia also took oath as cabinet ministers today. Tripura Government Formation 2023: Manik Saha Takes Oath as Chief Minister for Second Consecutive Term (See Pic).

Tripura Government: List of Ministers

Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das and Sukla Charan Noatia take oath as Tripura Ministers, in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/cxme9ETULY — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Takes Oath

BJP's Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura, in Agartala (Pic: DD) pic.twitter.com/g4zwBfbkWj — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

