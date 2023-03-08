BJP leader Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura, in Agartala. Saha was sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term. He took the oath in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. In the Tripura Assembly Election 2023, BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member house while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat. Meghalaya Government Formation: NPP Leader Conrad Sangma Takes Oath as Chief Minister for Second Consecutive Term (See Pics).

Manik Saha Sworn In as Chief Minister of Tripura

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2023

