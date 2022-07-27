A class 12 student hanged himself at his home near Karaikudi in the Sivagangai district today, reported ANI. "A case has been registered and we're investigating the incident. His autopsy was completed and the body was handed over to his parents, said Karaikudi DSP Vinoj." Reportedly, this is the fifth such instance in the state this month.

