A shocking incident of animal cruelty has surfaced from Delhi, where a man deliberately ran his car over an old dog, killing it on the spot. What has further fueled public outrage is his unapologetic attitude, as he was caught on camera justifying his actions without remorse. The incident, recorded on video, has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation. The footage shows a woman confronting the man after he ran over the dog. Instead of expressing regret, the man defiantly told her that she could even take his picture. When questioned if he was blind and failed to see the dog, the man sarcastically replied, "Nahi dikh rha hai, andha hoon" (I cannot see. Yes, I am blind). He then went on to shamelessly defend himself, saying that he was driving at a slow speed and had been honking. "Toh kya hua? Main horn de raha hoon. Main kya kar sakta hoon yaar?" (What had happened? I was blowing the car horn. What could I do?), he remarked dismissively before leaving the spot. Animal Cruelty in Udaipur: Man Chains Dog To Bike, Drags It in Rajasthan; Video of Woman Confronting Him Goes Viral.

Delhi Man Runs Over Elderly Dog, Justifies Act With Arrogance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StreetdogsofBombay (@streetdogsofbombay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)