A disturbing video from Rajasthan's Udaipur has gone viral on Instagram, showing a man riding a bike while dragging a dog by a chain. The footage shows the injured dog struggling to keep up, leaving bloodstains on the road. A woman intervened, confronting the man and shouting, “Aap pagal ho kya, aap jaanwar ho kya?” demanding an end to the cruelty. The incident has led to calls for strict action against the man for his inhumane treatment of the animal. Bengaluru Animal Cruelty Case: Dog Found Bleeding With Private Parts Slashed in Jayanagar; 1 Arrested, Manhunt Continues for Another Accused.

Animal Cruelty in Udaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petsfamilia | Pet Community (@petsfamilia_community)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)