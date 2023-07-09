In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a vegetable vendor named Ajay Fauji has taken an unusual measure to address the skyrocketing tomato prices. Concerned about incidents of violence and tomato theft as prices of tomatoes reached as high as Rs 160 per kg, Fauji hired bouncers to safeguard his stall and prevent any altercations from occurring at his shop. His primary objective is to maintain a peaceful environment and avoid arguments with customers. "I have hired bouncers because the tomato price is too high. People are indulging in violence and even looting tomatoes. Since we have tomatoes in the shop, we don't want any arguments, so we have bouncers here. Tomatoes are selling for Rs 160 per kg. People are buying 50 or 100 gms," Fauji told PTI. Tomato Price Hike: McDonald’s Northern and Eastern Franchisee Puts Tomato off the Menu As Price Soars Upto Rs 200 per Kg.

Vegetable Seller Hires Bouncers in Varanasi:

VIDEO | A vegetable vendor in Varanasi, UP has hired bouncers to keep customers at bay when they come to buy tomatoes, whose price has increased massively over the past few days. "I have hired bouncers because the tomato price is too high. People are indulging in violence and… pic.twitter.com/qLpO86i9Ux — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

