Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty announced her resignation from the post on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Chakraborty won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The latter, an actor by profession, has reportedly handed over her resignation to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. 'Vote For Mimi Chakraborty or Face Consequences': TMC Leader Threatens Jadavpur Voters Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Trinamool Congress’s Mimi Chakraborty Announces Resignation

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty resigns from the post of MP. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LbTfpQdkxv — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

