Twitterati erupted in anger over an animated video of a boxing match between Mahatma Gandhi and WWE fame Big Show that went viral on the internet. The controversial video first appeared on Twitter on September 21. The video was uploaded by a user nirmmuuuu. The video has amassed over 418.1K views on YouTube. Following this, several people have commented on the video saying it is offensive to show freedom fighters in such a demeaning portrayal.

Watch Video:

Mahatma Gandhi vs Big Show on YouTube 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Mr7heZef5L — लतखोर #SaveCows (@nirmmuuuu) September 21, 2022

Soon the video went viral on social media site and reactions started coming, where the majority of users showed their dismay with such portrayal of the Father of the Nation.

Not Cool, Says User:

Stop such nonsense guys. Not cool at all... — Asim Gupta (@asimgupta86) September 22, 2022

Twitterati demands Ban on Such Videos:

ooye yeah kiya bayhoodgi hay ... sharam karoo azadi kay leaders ki insult I am shock to see as Pakistani .. ban these ridiculous things no respect for elders now a days shame — babajee007 (@babajee0071) September 22, 2022

It Is, Right?

How is this not offensive??? — N.W. Ferris (@god_Forgive_3) September 22, 2022

Check Tweet:

@hydcitypolice @cyber - is it allowed to make Fun of our Father of the Nation?? — sarcasm_HYD (@SAK00786) September 22, 2022

