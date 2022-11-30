According to reports, Ukraine has tightened security at all embassies after Spain letter bomb. Reportedly, the measures by Ukraine comes after a security officer at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid was injured when he opened a letter bomb addressed to the ambassador. The incident took place on Wednesday. After the incident, Kyiv has ordered to increase security at all its representative offices abroad. "Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed to strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on social media in English. Russian Man Held for Carrying Satellite Phone Without Proper Documents at Dehradun’s Jollygrant Airport.

Ukraine To Tighten Security at All Embassies

Ukraine says will tighten security at all embassies after Spain letter bomb: AFP News Agency — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)