A report said that educated young Indians are more likely to be unemployed than those without any schooling. According to the International Labour Organisation, higher-educated young people are more likely to be unemployed than those without schooling in India. The jobless rate for graduates was 29.1%, almost nine times higher than the 3.4% for those who can’t read or write, a new ILO report on India’s labour market showed. Unemployment Rate in India Falls to 7.7% in May 2023 From 8.5% in April 2023, Jobs in Urban Areas Decline by Around 2.4 Million; Economic Think Tank Reveals Reason Behind Drop.

Young Indians More Likely To Be Jobless if They're Educated:

