The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. The exams were held on October 10, 2021. The UPSC prelims results are available on the official website at upsc.gov.in. For the direct link to check the results, candidates can click here- UPSC Prelims Results 2021 Direct Link.

Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 pic.twitter.com/vVRfSs0ga4 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

