UPSC rank holder Pawan Kumar and his family live in humble conditions as the family does not have a house. Pawan’s family resides in a hut with a polythene roof. Speaking on the hardships they faced, Pawan’s mother Suman Devi said that they use a stove for cooking, as they cannot afford a gas cylinder. This poignant reality has been captured in a video that is now circulating on social media, highlighting the family’s challenging living conditions. Pawan, who hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, had all the reasons to compromise with his dreams but decided to fight with his destiny and achieve it and finally cracked the civil services exams, securing AIR 239. Pawan’s story is a testament to his determination and perseverance, having achieved such a prestigious rank in the UPSC examination despite the hardships. His journey serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us that success is not determined by one’s circumstances but by their will to overcome them. UPSC Results 2023: Labourer’s Son Pawan Kumar Clears Civil Services Exam; Ranks 239 (Watch Video).

Pawan Kumar’s Family Lives in Humble Condition

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: Pawan Kumar's mother Suman Devi says, "I feel good that we got to see this day. We have a thatch roof which leaked when it rained. It caused us a lot of trouble. We don't have money to be able to afford a gas cylinder, that's why we still use… pic.twitter.com/DdO3jDm6xV — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

