In what seems to be a case of honour killing, the dead body of a 21-year-old youth, who went missing from Ecotech-3 in Noida has been recovered by police. The deceased who was identified as Atul allegedly had a love affair with a young girl which created tension between the families of the girl and boy. The accused uncle of the girl has been arrested and booked under section 302 of IPC by the police, as per reports.

Accused with Noida Police:

