In response to the pet dog epidemic in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the Noida Authority has said that a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied in the event that a pet dog or cat causes physical harm to a person. Pet dog owners will have to face a monetary penalty of Rs 10,000 (as of 01.03.2023) should their animal do harm to another person or animal, and that the cost of medical care for the wounded party falls on the owner. Dog Attack in Bijnor: Cop Attacked by Stray Dogs While Trying to Save Man on Bike From Canines, Hospitalised (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

UP | In case of any mishap caused due to a pet dog/cat a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed and the medical expenses of the injured person/animal will be borne by the owner of the pet (that caused the mishap) - Decision taken in the 207th board meeting of Noida authority. pic.twitter.com/L4i7X7u2p9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)