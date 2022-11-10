A cop has been hospitalised after being bitten by stray dogs while trying to protect a resident in Jalalabad town of Bijnor district's Najibabad area on Monday evening. Station house officer Radhey Shyam was patrolling when he saw some stray dogs attacking a bike rider. When he went to his rescue, the dogs mauled him too. They bit his hand and attacked him at several other places in his body. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was admitted to a higher centre in Meerut for treatment on Tuesday night. His condition is stated to be out of danger. Viral Video: Woman Performs Stunt by Sitting on Moving Car's Bonnet in Noida, Police Seize Vehicle

