Heavy rainfall is reported on Wednesday in Lucknow and other parts of the state on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. The 10-day long festival of Dussehra will end today with the celebration of 'Ravana Dahan'. Dussehra, which is one of the major Hindu festivals, is celebrated every year at the end of Navratri. The festival is celebrated with great fervour across the country. However, heavy rains are reported in Lucknow today. The Ramlila Ground Aishbagh, secretary, Aditya Dwivedi said that "No matter how much it rains, our 600-year-old practice of Ravana Dahan cannot be postponed in any case, we'll stage Ramleela in the hall inside and will burn the effigy of Ravana by laminating it with polythene." Also Read | Dussehra 2022 Ravan Dahan: Know About the Best Places To Watch Ravana Effigy Burn in Delhi To Culminate the Grand Dussehra Celebrations.

Heavy Rains During Dussehra 2022 in Uttar Pradesh

UP | No matter how much it rains, our 600-year-old practice of Ravana Dahan cannot be postponed in any case, we'll stage Ramleela in the hall inside and will burn the effigy of Ravana by laminating it with polythene: Aditya Dwivedi, Secretary, Ramlila Ground Aishbagh pic.twitter.com/qiTXHlwaUj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)