Dussehra is a very significant Hindu festival celebrated all over India. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Sharad Navratri every year. This year, it will be observed on October 5, Wednesday. The festival of Dussehra is also known as Vijayadashmi. On this day, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghanath are burnt to celebrate the victory of good over evil. There is a lot of light and show that takes place on this day. Though the celebrations are grand all over the country, here is a list of places in the capital of India, Delhi, where you can witness the best celebrations of Dussehra 2022. When Is Vijay Muhurat? Know Significance, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Vijayadashami.

Ramlila Maidan

Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Ground, Ajmeri Gate, are not just about the burning of the effigy of Ravana, but also about enjoying delicious street food and visiting the fair. The colourful fair makes the Dussehra celebrations even more attractive at Ramlila Maidan.

Ravan Dahan in 2021 at Ramlila Maidan

Red Fort Ground

Ravan Dahan is celebrated with great pomp and show at Red Fort Ground. A grand Dussehra fair is organised every year on Dussehra and many veteran leaders of the country visit the celebrations annually.

Celebrations Over The Years at Red Fort Ground

Janakpuri Ramlila Ground

The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghanath are burnt in a very synchronised manner at Ramlila Ground in Janakpuri. Also, the combustion of Ravana is done with special effects, which make the celebrations worth watching at least once.

Subhash Park

At Subhash Park, Pitampura, great fairs and programmes are organised every year for celebrating Dussehra. Ravan Dahana takes place every year and people gather in huge numbers.

Dussehra is celebrated with great enthusiasm in every state, city, society and street. Even the kids make little effigies of Ravana to burn and celebrate the festival. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra 2022!

