Noida Police on Sunday arrested six foreigners for duping “hundreds of women” whom they contacted through dating apps like Bumble, Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, an official said. Among those held are five Nigerian nationals and a Bhutanese woman and their victims also included some from European countries. One of their recent victims was a journalist working with a news channel in Noida film city, police said. Noida Shocker: Man Driven Around in Cab For Seven Hours, Robbed at Gunpoint; Investigation Underway.

Noida Police Bust Gang:

UP | They are accused of committing fraud with girls through fake online IDs. Chats with almost 300 girls have been found in 17 seized phones whom they might be trying to dupe. Further probe is underway: Shakti Awasthi, Additional DCP, Noida — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2023

