Noida, January 21: In a shocking incident, a man was robbed at gunpoint allegedly by three men after they offered him a ride in their car from Sector 37 bus stop near Botanical Garden last Sunday, police said on Friday, adding that a case has been registered in the matter.

Jeganathan Thangaraja, an engineer, was going to Greater Noida for an interview on January 15 and boarded what he thought to be a shuttle car for Pari Chowk at Sector 37 bus stand near Botanical Garden around 1.30pm. But it soon turned out that the two others in the car, besides the driver, were no benign co-passengers. Telangana Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Stripped Naked and Thrashed by Youngsters in Outskirts of Hyderabad, Case Registered.

TOI reported that after crossing Amity University, they took a gun out and pointed it at him, according to the engineer's complaint.

As Thangaraja was driven around Noida and Greater Noida, the three accused forced him to share his UPI ID and password. Kanpur Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashed in the Middle of Road, Prime Accused Arrested (Graphic Video).

He added that the three suspects initially took him towards Greater Noida and then returned towards Sector 18 and further towards Delhi, making about 4-5 halts in between. The men also threatened him to not report the incident to the police.

“Around 8.30pm, I was dropped at Vasant Kunj in Delhi. The next day, on January 16, I checked my bank details and found that around ₹1 lakh has been taken from my account through multiple UPI transactions,” Thangaraja added.

According to police, a case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station under sections 392 (robbery) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant commissioner of police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said that five teams have been formed to investigate the matter. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area and have already identified the car. The accused would be arrested soon.

