Indian Army Dog "Zoom" passed away today, October 13, while undergoing treatment at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital. The assault dog was a part of a combat team and was stationed in Kashmir's Anantnag region when he got shot twice. Yesterday, it was reported that the dog was stable and the next 24-48 hours are critical. "He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed," said Army officials.

Indian Army Dog 'Zoom' Dies:

#UPDATE | Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital ), passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed: Army officials He had received 2 gunshot injuries in an op in J&K pic.twitter.com/AaEdKYEhSh — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

