Army dog Zoom, who was shot twice in Anantnag, is stable after surgery was performed on him. "His fractured rear leg plastered & splinter injuries on his face treated. The next 24-48 hours rare critical & he is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, said Indian Army officials. Indian Army Assault Dog 'Zoom' Critically Injured During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Check Tweet:

Army dog Zoom is stable after surgery was performed on him. His fractured rear leg plastered & splinter injuries on his face treated. The next 24-48 hours rare critical & he is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar: Indian Army officials https://t.co/5hQ9Pbv8wgpic.twitter.com/OSVP8Q5c5w — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)