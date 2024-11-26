A 150-year-old bridge near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed into the Ganga River early this morning on November 26, with a section of the structure falling into the water. The bridge, which connected Kanpur and Unnao, had been closed three years ago due to its deteriorating condition. A video shared by IANS shows locals standing at the edge of the bridge while authorities assess the collapsed portion below. Local officials are investigating the cause and assessing the damage caused by the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Railway Culvert Washed Away, Road Collapses Due to Flooding in Sharda River in Pilibhit (Watch Videos).

150-Year-Old Bridge Collapses Into Ganga River in UP

Unnao, UP: The 150-year-old bridge on the Ganga River near Kanpur collapsed, with a section falling into the river. Closed three years ago due to poor condition, it connected Kanpur and Unnao pic.twitter.com/16HyQmYqgI — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)