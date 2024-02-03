In a heartening display of communal harmony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised a Muslim youth for singing Hindu bhajans at an event in Gorakhpur on Saturday, February 3. The Chief Minister listened attentively as the young man sang a part of a Hindu bhajan at the Divine Art and Skill Exhibition. A video of the Chief Minister engrossed in the bhajan recital has been circulating on social media. Upon his arrival at the youth’s stall at the exhibition, the young man requested a few minutes of the Chief Minister’s time to recite a few lines of a Hindu bhajan. Impressed by the performance, Adityanath remarked, “Bahut sundar (too beautiful),” and applauded the youth. BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who was accompanying the Chief Minister at the event, also expressed his admiration for the young man’s talent. Kannauj Medical College To Be Renamed After BR Ambedkar, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

UP CM Applauds Youth

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met a Muslim youth who sings Hindu bhajan, at the ‘Divine Art and Skill Exhibition’ in Gorakhpur earlier today. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/f93GqE4NLZ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

