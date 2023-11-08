Poet Kumar Vishwas has found himself in a new controversy after a doctor accused his security guards of assault in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 8. A video is doing rounds on social media wherein the doctor, Pallav Bajpai, can be heard recounting the incident. It is being told that there was an argument between the security personnel and the doctor regarding overtaking. However, Kumar Vishwas, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, claimed the doctor attacked his security staff. Doctor Bajpai has said he has reported the incident to the Uttar Pradesh police. Ghaziabad: College Student Kirti Singh Dies After Falling off Auto During Phone Snatching Bid by Bike-Borne Men, One Accused Killed in Police Encounter.

Doctor Thrashed by Poet Kumar Vishwas' Security Guards

Meanwhile, Kumar Vishwas who was travelling with a contingent of security personnel from police and CRPF claims the doctor Pallav Bajpai attacked his security staff. pic.twitter.com/l85bkwYpf8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 8, 2023

