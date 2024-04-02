A massive fire erupted in a rubber warehouse on Tuesday, April 2, in the Mawana police station area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with firefighting operations currently underway. The blaze engulfed the warehouse, creating a daunting scene as firefighters battled to contain it. Details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties or injuries are awaited as the situation unfolds. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Factory in Kaushambi; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Rubber Warehouse Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in a rubber warehouse in the Mawana police station area of Meerut. Firefighting operations were underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/4Rr5GTrGKG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2024

