A massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The 17-second clip shows large plumes of smoke emerging from the factory. According to reports, several people are feared trapped inside the building. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire and evacuate individuals to safety. More details related to the incident are awaited. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Meerut (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Fire Video:

