A disturbing video has emerged on the internet, showing a distressing incident that took place in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The footage shows a child being thrashed at the hands of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer. The distressing incident took place at Belthara Road Railway Station in Ballia. The local authorities have taken cognizance of the video and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

RPF Personnel Thrashes Child:

Watch: RPF Cop Brutally Beats Child Sleeping At Railway Station In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. pic.twitter.com/z9Bn34F6Y5 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) July 16, 2023

