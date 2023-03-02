A video of a stuntman from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida booked on Thursday (March 02). While his stunt videos were getting viral on the Internet,

Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted that action has been taken against the driver and vehicle. "The challan of the stunt performer was sent to the Hon'ble Court after proceeding under Section-151CrPC (Position Badalpur), Vehicle seized, RC and driving license suspension report sent," they tweeted. Video: Stunt Gone Wrong! Ludhiana Man Performing Stunt on Moving Train Dies After Hitting Pole.

Noida Police Arrested Stuntman

गाड़ी व स्टंट करने वाले के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही की गई- 1-वाहन का 26000/ का चालान किया गया 2-वाहन को सीज किया गया 3-स्टंट करने वाले का धारा-151CrPC की कार्यवाही कर चालान माननीय न्यायालय भेजा गया (थाना बादलपुर) 4-RC और ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस निलंबन की रिपोर्ट प्रेषित। @dcptrafficnoida pic.twitter.com/Mo4zADbGZK — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 2, 2023

