Performing stunts on moving trains is as dangerous as it can be. In Ludhiana, it has cost a man his life as he hit his head against a pole. In the video, the man can be seen hanging outside the train. The man's head hit a pole and he fell down and died on the spot. The tragic video has gone viral on social media. Chennai Students Perform Dangerous Stunts With Sharp Weapons in Hand on Moving Train, Held After Video Goes Viral.

Ludhiana Man Died While Performing Stunt on Moving Train:

