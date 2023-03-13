The video of an e-rickshaw carrying more than 12 schoolchildren, much more than its capacity, has surfaced on social media. The viral video is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad. The possibility of a mishap cannot be ruled out. The viral video shows the e-rickshaw overcrowded With school kids filled inside like goods on a vehicle. Police have taken cognisance of the video and started probe. Parents are advised to be mindful of this as it's a matter of their kids' safety. Uttar Pradesh: Two Groups Clash Over Monetary Dispute in Jalaun, Cops Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

E-Rickshaw Overcrowded With Kids

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)