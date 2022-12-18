At least three people died and twenty were injured after a collision between two buses near Knowledge Park at Greater Noida Expressway. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Further details are awaited. Karnataka Road Accident: Four Dead As Car Rams Into Lorry Near Kondli Cross in Gubbi (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

Uttar Pradesh | Three people died in a collision between two buses on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park. Police personnel are present at the spot: Greater Noida Police — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)