Stone-pelters once again targeted the Vande Bharat Express as it travelled through Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. A child on board was hurt when a stone crashed through a window during the incident. As the train proceeded, the passengers became alarmed by the broken glass. The injured child received immediate assistance from railway officials, who have since opened an investigation to find the perpetrators. The semi-high-speed train has previously been attacked, which has raised questions about passenger safety. Authorities have vowed to take strong action against those responsible for the incident. The incident happened between the stations of Ramchaura and Atrampur on June 1, 2025, at approximately 12:45 PM, according to a statement released by Raebareli Police. Authorities clarified that, contrary to initial speculation, the incident occurred within the boundaries of the Prayagraj district's Nawabganj police station and not in Raebareli's Unchahar area. Vande Bharat Train Accident in Lucknow? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Instagram Video Post.

Child Injured After Miscreants Throw Stones at Vande Bharat Train Passing Through Raebareli

Yet another case of stone pelting at Vande Bharat in Uttar Pradesh. A child onboard Vande Bharat was injured after a stone flung from outside tore through the glass and landed in the cabin when the train was passing through Raebareli. pic.twitter.com/Pnvunx0u0d — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 2, 2025

