A video of a mangled train over another was posted on Instagram by a user, santosh_meena8118, claiming a Vande Bharat train accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The video claimed the Vande Bharat accident took place at 2 am on February 6. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found the claim to be fake. According to the PIB, this old video shared is of a train accident that occurred in Chile on June 20, 2024. Illegal Indian Migrants, Deported From US, Were Handcuffed With Their Legs Chained? As Fake Image Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

Vande Bharat Train Collision in Lucknow?

इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट "santosh_meena8118" द्वारा साझा किए गए एक वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि वंदे भारत ट्रेन लखनऊ में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई है। #PIBFactCheck ✅ वंदे भारत ट्रेन के एक्सीडेंट का यह दावा फर्जी है। ✅ साझा की गई यह पुरानी वीडियो 20 जून 2024 को चिली में हुई रेल… pic.twitter.com/rROCQ9l5sc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 10, 2025

