A video of a woman under the influence of drugs struggling to walk is going viral on social media. According to reports, the video is from Punjab's Amritsar. The shocking video of the woman being drugged raised several concerns regarding the problem of drug abuse in the state. In the 55-second video clip, the woman who can be seen under the influence of drugs can be seen struggling to walk. As per reports, the video is of the Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency. Reports also said that the area is known for drug abuse and addicts. After the incient came to light, the Maqboolpura police launched a search operation and nabbed three people from whom narcotic substances were recovered.

Watch Video:

Amritsar: Video Of Young Woman 'Under Influence Of Drugs' Goes Viral https://t.co/7TURGRAvlI pic.twitter.com/4z1uJ92L9W — NDTV (@ndtv) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)