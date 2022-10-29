In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer can be seen beating and kicking a farmer in Agra. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the cop can be seen beating and kicking the farmer as other cops look on. According to reports, the farmer, who was returning from his field was allegedly abused and beaten by Nibohara police station cop Manoj Kumar. Local residents claimed that the officer indulges in such illegal activity on a daily basis. Video: Jharkhand Congress MLA Umashankar Akela Slaps Toll Plaza Staffer For Delay in Opening Gate in Hazaribagh.

Cop Abuses, Beats Farmer Returning From His Field in UP

Agra: Farmer returning from his field allegedly abused and beaten by Nibohara PS cop Manoj Kumar. Local residents claim the officer indulges in such illegal activity on a daily basis. @adgzoneagra pic.twitter.com/MQAnwr5WYA — Deepak-Lavania (@dklavaniaTOI) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)