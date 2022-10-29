Jharkhand Congress legislator Umashankar Akela on Thursday slapped a staffer at a toll plaza at Nagwan in Hazaribag district on Ranchi-Patna national highway. The Congress MLA got angry when there was a slight delay in opening the VIP gate built in the toll plaza. The angry MLA got down from his car and slapped the toll worker. In the video clip, the two-term Barhi legislator can be seen entering the cabin, with his security guard in tow, and entering into an argument before slapping the staffer inside. The act led to a brief scuffle but the MLA’s guard stepped in to prevent the staffer from giving it back to the MLA. Ghaziabad Road Rage: Motorcycle Rider Crashes into Man, Thrashes Him After Getting Up in Loni (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

