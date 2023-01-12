A shocking incident has come to light from Punjab's Moga wherein a car driver tried to run over a Punjab traffic police personnel when he asked the man to stop his car. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is getting viral. In the video, the driver of the car can be seen attempting to run the cop over. The cop was initially dragged by the car but he climbed on top of the bonnet and hung tight. The cop later manages to get off the car without getting hurt. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Driver Drags Traffic Cop on Bonnet of His Car in Indore, Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video).

Driver Tries To Run Over Traffic Police Personnel:

When a person in a car was stopped by a Punjab traffic police personnel in #Moga, he tried to run over the traffic personnel. pic.twitter.com/uRDdGjGCY9 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) January 12, 2023

