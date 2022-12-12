In a shocking incident, a car driver in Madhya Pradesh dragged a traffic police officer on the bonnet of his car. The incident occurred in Indore, where a traffic cop is seen hanging on the bonnet of the car and the driver keeps the car in motion. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, it can be seen that the car driver is dragging the traffic police officer on the bonnet of his car, while another man can be seen running along, trying to stop the car, but the car driver does not stop and keeps driving. Haryana: Delhi Man Arrested for Dragging Traffic Cop for More Than 100 Meters on Bonnet in Gurugram; Watch Video.

Watch: Driver Drags Traffic Cop on Bonnet of His Car

