In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a man was seen carrying the body of his four-year-old niece on his shoulders. According to reports, the man took a bus to his village as he could not get a hearse from the hospital. The incident comes to light nearly four months after a four-year-old girl's body was carried by her family on their shoulders. Both the incidents took place in Chhatarpur. Video: Couple Carry Stillborn In Bike’s Side Box in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli After Hospital Denies Ambulance.

Man Carries Body of Niece on His Shoulders

A man carried the body of his four-year-old niece on his shoulders and took a bus to his village because he could not get a hearse from a hospital, This comes nearly four months after a four-year-old girl's body was carried by her family on their shoulders. Both in Chhatarpur. pic.twitter.com/NXZUNODqUT — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 20, 2022

