A building collapsed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday after developing cracks due to excavation work on a near by plot by a builder. The visuals showed the building coming down like a pack cards. No casualty was reported in the incident. Police said that some digging work was carried out by the builder staff and due to which a three-storey building collapsed while some cracks occurred in nearby houses as well. Police informed that the builder had applied for and received due permission from the divisional level before excavation on the plot. The residential buildings that were constructed near the plot developed cracks after this work. Monkey Drinks Beer From Can in Viral Video; UP Wine Shop Owner Accuses the Animal Of Stealing Alcohol Bottles from Customers

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)