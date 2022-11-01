A bizarre video from Uttar Pradesh shows a monkey drinking beer from a can. The owner of the wine shop also accused the animal of breaking into the liquor shop and stealing bottles from the customers. A case was also registered against the critter in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareilly. A helper at the store stated that the alcoholic monkey not only snatched drinks from the buyers but many times he has also tried to take bottles from the store. Did You Know There’s an Island of Drunk Monkeys in Africa?

Here's The Viral Clip:

