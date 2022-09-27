A tractor broke into two parts after a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz car on the Chandragiri bypass road near Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Monday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the car can be seen damaged from the front while the tractor was split into two parts. Reportedly, the tractor driver escaped with minor injuries while the passengers in the car were safe.

Watch Video:

WATCH - Tractor breaks into two parts after hitting Mercedes Benz. The accident is reported to have happened near Tirupati. #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/m7bJOfXwWq — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 27, 2022

