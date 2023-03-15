A clip of a youth performing bike stunts on road, in full public view, while challenging the local police to take action has surfaced on the Indian side of social media. The video reportedly belongs to the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. While the identity of the accused is not known yet, the Uttar Pradesh Police has ordered an investigation into the matter after the clip went viral on microblogging site Twitter. Uttar Pradesh: Bike Stunts For Social Media Lands Youth in Trouble, Sambhal Police Take Action After Video Goes Viral.

Bike Stunt Video From Rampur:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)