Amid speculation of a potential Congress candidacy from Mathura, boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, April 3. Singh, expressing his motive behind the move, stated, "I have joined BJP today for the country's development and to serve the people." This move hints at a significant shift in political allegiance as Singh embraces the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. RKS Bhadauria Joins BJP: Former India Air Force Chief Joins Saffron Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Vijender Singh Joins BJP

#WATCH | After joining BJP, Boxer Vijender Singh says, "I have joined BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people..."#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/OCa2lP2gkc pic.twitter.com/vdgCjdGWrz — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

