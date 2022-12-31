In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a woman was dragged till the end of platform after her dress got stuck in Mumbai Metro train's door. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 45-second video clip, a woman can be seen struggling to pull her "dupatta" after her dress gets stuck in the door of Mumbai Metro One train. As the video moves further, the woman can be seen being dragged by the train till the end of the platform. As per reports, the incident took place at Chakala metro station. Mumbai: Water Supply Pipeline Bursts in Ghatkopar, Flood-Like Scene on Street (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Clip shows woman being dragged till end of platform after her dress gets stuck in #Mumbai Metro train’s door Read the story here: https://t.co/7hpPv6hoMb pic.twitter.com/tx305M5OzQ — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) December 30, 2022

