In a unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a water pipeline burst in Ghatkopar. According to reports, the water pipeline burst in Ghatkopar area has led to water entering residential areas in the locality. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 22-second video clip, the water pipeline burst can be seen leading to a flood-like situation on the streets of Ghatkopar. Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend With Fruit Cutting Knife in Malad for Breaking Up With Him; Arrested.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)