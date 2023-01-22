Two women were caught on CCTV stealing jewellery worth lakhs after entering a jewellery showroom with a child in Gujarat. In the video, the women can be seen checking out jewellery. Outsmarting the salesperson, they steal the ornaments. The CCTV video shows the women waiting to see the jewellery in the showroom under the pretense of being genuine customers. One of the women is holding the child as the salesperson begins to show her ornaments on her request. After acting for a few more moments to look interested in the pieces on the counter, she secretly steals the jewellery. Bihar: Gang of Robbers Uproot, Steal 29-Foot High Mobile Tower in Patna, Investigation Underway.

Watch Viral Video:

बच्चों के साथ ज्वेलरी शॉप पहुंची 2 महिलाओं ने लाखों की ज्वैलरी चुरा दी, घटना गुजरात की है, Video हुआ सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल| pic.twitter.com/8tEqDTBXJ0 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 22, 2023

