Noida Police cracked down on the spread of obscenity in public spaces, arresting Vineeta, Preeti, and Piyush for their involvement in creating vulgar videos. The trio was caught engaging in inappropriate behaviour during Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro and performing stunts on a scooter on the streets of Noida. With charges filed under multiple sections of the IPC, including 279, 290, 294, 336, and 337, the police have taken swift action against the offenders. In response to viral videos on social media, Sector 113 Noida Police took suo motu cognizance and apprehended the culprits responsible for the indecent acts, emphasising the enforcement of public decency laws. Additionally, a hefty challan of approximately Rs 80,000 has been issued for the scooter used in the reckless behaviour. ‘Vulgar’ Reels on Scooter: Noida Traffic Police Slaps Another Penalty of Rs 47,500; FIR Lodged After Video Surfaces.

Trio Arrested for Vulgar Videos

थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो का स्वतः संज्ञान लेते हुए अश्लील हरकत करने वाली स्कूटी सवार 02 अभियुक्ता तथा लापरवाही पूर्वक स्कूटी चलाने वाले अभियुक्त को किया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/55YVre4yzO — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 28, 2024

Viral Delhi Metro Video

Vulgar Scooty Stunts

