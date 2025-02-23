In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, an 18-month-old boy lost his life, while his mother sustained serious injuries after a car hit them late Saturday night, February 22. The incident occurred at around 12:30 AM near Ambedkar College on Balaram Kedekar Marg in Wadala. As per reports, the car ran over Priya Nikil Londhe (29) and her 18-month-old son, Wardhan, who were sleeping on the footpath in Wadala. After being alerted, police reached the spot and arrested the driver, Kamal Vijay Riya (46), a resident of Bhawya Heights in Wadala. The injured mother and child were rushed to KEM Hospital, where doctors confirmed the boy's death. Mumbai: Man Standing on Local Train Footboard Dies After Hitting Pole Near Wadala Station.

Toddler Killed After Car Rams Into Him in Wadala (Trigger Warning)

