A scuffle broke out between Congress MP Digvijaya Singh & BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang on Friday outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh after Congress alleged that the police & administration were working under the pressure from the government during the local body polls.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between Congress MP Digvijaya Singh & BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh after Congress alleged that the police & administration were working under pressure of government during the local body polls pic.twitter.com/4ZcmmLoWBD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 29, 2022

